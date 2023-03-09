Nonprofit opens mental health clinic for veterans in Torrance

| Photo by drazenphoto/Envato Elements

The national nonprofit Cohen Veterans Network officially opened a mental health clinic for veterans in Torrance on Thursday, its third such facility in the state.

“Many veterans, service members and their families in California may face mental health challenges that require comprehensive mental health care,” CVN President/CEO Dr. Anthony Hassan said in a statement. “As a result, we are here to support them in those challenging times through our Cohen Clinics. This new clinic in Torrance enables us to further deliver on our proven success — from across the country, and to continue expanding our ability to provide accessible, evidence-based mental health care to the military community.”

The clinic at 20800 Madrona Ave. is part of a $275 million effort by CVN founder Steven A. Cohen to reduce suicide among veterans and increase the availability of care for service members and military families. CVN estimated that more than 52,000 post-9/11 veterans, 6,000 active-duty service members and 10,000 military family members in Los Angeles County will be eligible for care at the clinic.

The nonprofit also offers video therapy through its CVN Telehealth network.

The Torrance clinic is staffed by five clinicians and therapists and a single psychiatrist. It is also open to veterans from Ventura, San Bernardino and Riverside counties.

Similar clinics are already operating in San Diego and Oceanside. A total of 23 clinics are open nationwide, with a 24th set to open later this year in Oklahoma City. According to CVN, more than 50,000 clients have been treated at the facilities.

The California clinics are operated in conjunction with Veterans Village of San Diego.

“Partnering with Cohen Veterans Network to bring high-quality mental health care to veterans, active duty military, and their families expands our continuum of care so that we are meeting people wherever they are on their respective journeys,” VVSD President/CEO Akilah Templeton said in a statement. “Strengthening individuals and helping to build strong families is good for the community. When people feel better, they do better and we all benefit from that.”

According to CVN, the clinics offer “targeted, client-centered therapy” for mental health issues including depression, anxiety, adjustment issues, PTSD, anger, grief and loss, family issues, transition challenges, relationship problems, and children’s behavioral problems.