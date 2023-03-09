fbpx Orange County's COVID-19 numbers remain steady
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Health / Orange County’s COVID-19 numbers remain steady

Orange County’s COVID-19 numbers remain steady

Health Mar 09, 2023
| Photo courtesy of geralt/Pixabay
by
share with

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations remained relatively stable this past week, but 14 more deaths in February were logged, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency.

There were 177 patients hospitalized with the virus on March 1 and that number dropped to 129 on Monday, but was back up to 157 by Wednesday. The number of patients in intensive care went from 19 to 21 in that same time.

The 14 additional fatalities, increased the death toll to 7,971. All the fatalities occurred in February, increasing the month’s death toll to 38.

Of those hospitalized in the county, 61.7% are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated. The ICU patients are 62.6% partly vaccinated or unvaccinated.

The number of residents fully vaccinated increased from 2,368,412 to 2,368,812. The number of residents who have received at least one dose is 226,397. The number of booster shots administered increased from 1,451,431 to 1,452,405.

The number of children up to 4 years old who have received at least one dose inched up from 18,828 to 18,933 with 12,098 fully vaccinated. Just 6.5% of the county’s population in the age group is fully vaccinated.

For 5- to 11-year-old children, 97,576 are fully vaccinated, about 36.8% of the age group. In the 12-to-17 age group, 69.7% are fully vaccinated.

The test positivity rate rose went from 8.1% to 7.2% and increased from 8.5% to 7% in the health equity quartile, which measures the communities hardest hit by the pandemic.

The positivity rate for those fully vaccinated with a booster, which was 6 on Feb. 19, decreased to 5.6 on Feb. 26. For those vaccinated with no booster, the rate went from 3.7 to 3.4. For those not vaccinated the rate went from 12.6 to 12.3.

The daily case rate per 100,000 went from 5.8 to 5.2 on a seven-day average with a seven-day lag, and from 6 to 5.2 in the adjusted daily case rate per 100,000 on a seven-day average with a seven-day lag.

The county logged 940 new cases of COVID-19, increasing the total since the start of the pandemic to 713,511.

The OCHCA reports COVID-19 data every Thursday.

More from Health

Health Mar 09, 2023
share with
Nonprofit opens mental health clinic for veterans in Torrance by
covid patient, nurses, doctors, doctor, nurse, hospital
Health Mar 08, 2023
share with
LA County COVID: 901 new cases, hospitalization numbers spike by
Health Mar 07, 2023
share with
Los Angeles County reports 900 new COVID-19 infections by
Health Mar 06, 2023
share with
LA County health officials report 37 new COVID-19 deaths by
Health Mar 06, 2023
share with
Academy Award-themed event raises money for cancer research by
Health Mar 04, 2023
share with
LA County’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate stabilizes by
More
Skip to content