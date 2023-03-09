Orange County’s COVID-19 numbers remain steady

| Photo courtesy of geralt/Pixabay

Orange County’s COVID-19 hospitalizations remained relatively stable this past week, but 14 more deaths in February were logged, according to data released Thursday by the Orange County Health Care Agency.

There were 177 patients hospitalized with the virus on March 1 and that number dropped to 129 on Monday, but was back up to 157 by Wednesday. The number of patients in intensive care went from 19 to 21 in that same time.

The 14 additional fatalities, increased the death toll to 7,971. All the fatalities occurred in February, increasing the month’s death toll to 38.

Of those hospitalized in the county, 61.7% are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated. The ICU patients are 62.6% partly vaccinated or unvaccinated.

The number of residents fully vaccinated increased from 2,368,412 to 2,368,812. The number of residents who have received at least one dose is 226,397. The number of booster shots administered increased from 1,451,431 to 1,452,405.

The number of children up to 4 years old who have received at least one dose inched up from 18,828 to 18,933 with 12,098 fully vaccinated. Just 6.5% of the county’s population in the age group is fully vaccinated.

For 5- to 11-year-old children, 97,576 are fully vaccinated, about 36.8% of the age group. In the 12-to-17 age group, 69.7% are fully vaccinated.

The test positivity rate rose went from 8.1% to 7.2% and increased from 8.5% to 7% in the health equity quartile, which measures the communities hardest hit by the pandemic.

The positivity rate for those fully vaccinated with a booster, which was 6 on Feb. 19, decreased to 5.6 on Feb. 26. For those vaccinated with no booster, the rate went from 3.7 to 3.4. For those not vaccinated the rate went from 12.6 to 12.3.

The daily case rate per 100,000 went from 5.8 to 5.2 on a seven-day average with a seven-day lag, and from 6 to 5.2 in the adjusted daily case rate per 100,000 on a seven-day average with a seven-day lag.

The county logged 940 new cases of COVID-19, increasing the total since the start of the pandemic to 713,511.

The OCHCA reports COVID-19 data every Thursday.