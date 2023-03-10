fbpx Baby abandoned in Fullerton gas station restroom; woman arrested
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Crime / Baby abandoned in Fullerton gas station restroom; woman arrested

Baby abandoned in Fullerton gas station restroom; woman arrested

Crime Mar 10, 2023
| Photo courtesy of Scott Rodgerson/Unsplash
by
share with

An abandoned newborn baby was found in a trash can in a restroom at a Fullerton gas station, and a woman was arrested Friday on suspicion of attempted murder and child abuse, police said.

Fullerton Police Department officers responded at approximately 3:30 p.m. Thursday to the station in the 900 block of Orangethorpe Avenue, near Euclid Street, regarding a possible abandoned newborn inside a restroom, said police Sgt. Ryan O’Neil.

After finding the baby, officers began lifesaving measures on the infant and called paramedics from the Fullerton Fire Department, who took the baby to a hospital in critical but stable condition, O’Neil said.

“After conducting a thorough investigation, which included surveillance footage and possible suspect vehicle information, detectives served a search warrant at approximately 1:45 a.m. (Friday) in the 400 block of W. Orangethorpe Avenue,” O’Neil said.

“Ultimately, a 25-year-old female resident of Fullerton, Venissa Maldonado, was arrested for attempt murder and felony child abuse,” O’Neil said.

Anyone with further information was urged to contact Fullerton police Detective Marcus Saenz at 714-738-5361. Those wishing to provide information anonymously can call the Orange County Crime Stoppers at 855-TIP-OCCS or you visit their website at occrimestoppers.org/.

“Just another reminder that the Safely Surrendered Baby Law was signed permanently into state law in January of 2006,” O’Neil said. “The law’s intent is to save lives of newborn infants at risk of abandonment by encouraging parents or person with lawful custody to safely surrender the infant within 72 hours of birth, with no questions asked.”

The Safely Surrendered Baby Law requires the baby be taken to a public or private hospital, designated fire station or other safe surrender site designated by the County Board of Supervisors.

More from Crime

shooting shot
Crime Mar 10, 2023
share with
2 LAPD officers shot in Lincoln Heights released from hospital by
Crime Mar 09, 2023
share with
3 Mexican nationals charged in LA with intent to distribute fentanyl by
Crime Mar 09, 2023
share with
Cab driver clashes with defense lawyer in OC jail escape trial by
Crime Mar 09, 2023
share with
3 LAPD officers shot in Lincoln Heights recovering; suspect dead by
Crime Mar 08, 2023
share with
Woman charged with distributing concentrated cannabis to kids by
LAPD
Crime Mar 08, 2023
share with
3 LAPD officers shot in Lincoln Heights; suspect barricaded by
More
Skip to content