More rain comes to LA area, but Southland avoids brunt of storm

More rain dampened the Southland Friday as yet another powerful storm moved into California, but the Los Angeles area was expected to be spared the brunt of the precipitation, which forecasters said will be concentrated more to the north.

San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties were experiencing the bulk of rain Friday morning, and more is on tap for later in the day. While those counties will feel the “brunt” of the storm, Los Angeles County will see slightly harder rainfall Friday afternoon.

“Totals will be much less, with amounts of 0.75 to 1.5 inches, locally higher in the San Gabriels and adjacent foothills,” according to the National Weather Service.

Snow levels will remain very high, however, “there will be an issue of rain on snow that will contribute to increased runoff, leading to additional flooding issues today, as well as a potential for wet avalanches,” forecasters said.

A flood watch is in effect for Los Angeles County mountains, and some mountain and northern areas could see gusting winds, prompting a high wind warning in the Antelope Valley foothills, where winds are predicted in the 20 to 30 mph range, gusting up to 50 mph.

Temperatures will be mostly in the 50s and 60s in the area.

Conditions should dry out on Sunday and Monday, but another potentially strong storm could hit the area by Tuesday.

With the parade of recent storm activity, President Joe Biden on Friday approved an emergency declaration for much of California, including Los Angeles County.

The president “ordered federal assistance to supplement state, tribal, and local response efforts due to the emergency conditions resulting from severe winter storms, flooding, landslides, and mudslides beginning on March 9, 2023, and continuing,” according to the White House.