fbpx Authorities seek public help to find missing 93-year-old woman
The Votes Are In!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Nominate your favorite business!
2023 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Nominate →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • Enter your phone number to be notified if you win
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Authorities seek public help to find missing 93-year-old woman

Authorities seek public help to find missing 93-year-old woman

Missing Mar 10, 2023
| Photos courtesy of the California Highway Patrol
by
share with

Authorities sought the public’s help to find a 93-year-old woman who went missing Friday who may be riding in a car that was reported stolen.

Anna Dovgalevsky was last seen about 7:30 a.m. Friday at Selma and Courtney avenues in Hollywood, according to the California Highway Patrol. She may be a passenger in a gray 2014 Lexus ES350, license number 7FOY090.

Dovgalevsky is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has brown hair. She was wearing a white hat, a gray scarf, a gray sweater, black pants and gray shoes.

“Dovgalevsky is non-verbal and non-ambulatory,” the CHP said in a statement.

The alert was issued by the CHP on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department. Anyone seeing her was urged to call 911.

More from Missing

LA County Mar 06, 2023
share with
Found: Blind woman who went missing in Lancaster by
missing, lancaster, diminished mental capacity
LA County Mar 04, 2023
share with
25-year-old man last seen in Lancaster reported missing by
missing, culver city, dementia
LA County Mar 03, 2023
share with
Culver City police looking for missing elderly woman with dementia by
missing, san pedro
Los Angeles Mar 03, 2023
share with
79-year-old man goes missing, last seen in San Pedro by
missing, lancaster, CHP, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
LA County Mar 02, 2023
share with
Endangered missing advisory issued for man last seen in Lancaster by
LA County Mar 01, 2023
share with
Authorities search for missing woman last seen in Carson by
More
Skip to content