Authorities seek public help to find missing 93-year-old woman

Authorities sought the public’s help to find a 93-year-old woman who went missing Friday who may be riding in a car that was reported stolen.

Anna Dovgalevsky was last seen about 7:30 a.m. Friday at Selma and Courtney avenues in Hollywood, according to the California Highway Patrol. She may be a passenger in a gray 2014 Lexus ES350, license number 7FOY090.

Dovgalevsky is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has brown hair. She was wearing a white hat, a gray scarf, a gray sweater, black pants and gray shoes.

“Dovgalevsky is non-verbal and non-ambulatory,” the CHP said in a statement.

The alert was issued by the CHP on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department. Anyone seeing her was urged to call 911.