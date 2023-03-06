LBPD: Officer shoots man stabbing another man at strip mall

A man who allegedly was stabbing another man at a strip mall in Long Beach was shot and wounded by a police officer, authorities said Monday.
Police were sent to the 5200 block of Atlantic Avenue about 6:50 p.m. Sunday on a report of a stabbing in progress, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
“Preliminary investigation revealed the suspect stabbed the victim multiple times,” according to an LBPD statement. “As the officer arrived on scene, the suspect was stabbing the victim.
“During the stabbing, the officer gave commands for the suspect to drop the knife, the suspect refused, and an officer-involved shooting occurred,” police said. “The suspect was struck by gunfire as a result of the officer-involved shooting.”
The officer was not injured, police said.
Paramedics took the suspect and victim to a hospital, and both were listed in critical but stable condition Monday morning, police said. The suspect’s name was not immediately released.
“Detectives are investigating if the suspect and the victim knew each other and the motive for the stabbing,” police said. “A knife was recovered on scene.”