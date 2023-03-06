fbpx UCLA staff member robbed at gunpoint off campus; 2 men sought
UCLA staff member robbed at gunpoint off campus; 2 men sought

Los Angeles Mar 06, 2023

| Photo courtesy of Chris Radcliff/Flickr (CC BY-SA 2.0)

by
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to find two men who robbed a UCLA staff member at gunpoint near the campus.

The crime occurred about 5:45 a.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Westwood Boulevard, according to UCLA police.

The victim, who was not injured, was walking in the area when a vehicle pulled up to the curb and a male suspect wearing a black ski mask got out “brandishing a gray handgun,” police said.

According to police, the suspect took a cellphone, wallet and backpack from the victim, and fled in the vehicle, which was driven by a second man.

The getaway vehicle was described as a red, two-door, 2018 or newer model Chevrolet Camaro with a black hood and hard top.

Anyone with information on the case was urged to call campus police at 310-825-1491.

