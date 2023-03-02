Endangered missing advisory issued for man last seen in Lancaster

An endangered missing advisory was activated Thursday evening on behalf of a 25-year-old man last seen in Lancaster.
Christian Grabinger was last seen around 1 p.m. near Jade Court and 42nd Street, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the advisory on behalf of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Grabinger was described as white, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a black leather jacket, a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and gray and orange Nike shoes.
Anyone with information about Grabinger’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact 911.