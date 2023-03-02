fbpx Endangered missing advisory issued for man last seen in Lancaster
Endangered missing advisory issued for man last seen in Lancaster

Endangered missing advisory issued for man last seen in Lancaster

Missing Mar 02, 2023
missing, lancaster, CHP, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
| Photo courtesy of the California Highway Patrol
by
An endangered missing advisory was activated Thursday evening on behalf of a 25-year-old man last seen in Lancaster.

Christian Grabinger was last seen around 1 p.m. near Jade Court and 42nd Street, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the advisory on behalf of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Grabinger was described as white, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was wearing a black leather jacket, a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants and gray and orange Nike shoes.

Anyone with information about Grabinger’s whereabouts is encouraged to contact 911.

