fbpx LASD seeks missing 65-year-old woman, last seen in Lakewood
Home / News / Missing / LASD seeks missing 65-year-old woman, last seen in Lakewood

LASD seeks missing 65-year-old woman, last seen in Lakewood

Missing Feb 25, 2023
missing, lakewood
| Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Authorities asked for the public’s help to find a 65-year-old woman suffering from schizophrenia and heart problems who went missing Saturday in Lakewood.

Debbie Lee Perez, aka Debbie Lee Nichols, was last seen around 5 a.m. in the 21000 block of Haston Place, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Nichols/Perez is 5-feet-6 inches tall and weighs an estimated 300 pounds. She has blue eyes, gray hair and a scar on her neck. She was last seen wearing a nightgown and slippers, the LASD reported.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts was asked to call 911 or the LASD’s missing persons unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

