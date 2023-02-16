Woman suffering from PTSD goes missing, last seen in Lancaster

A 36-year old woman who authorities say has been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder was reported missing Wednesday after she was last seen in Lancaster.
Angelica Jiordan “Lolo” Motley was last seen Tuesday at approximately 7:43 p.m. on the 44100 block of Beech Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Motley is white, 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has brown hair, brown eyes and miscellaneous tattoos on both arms and her back. She was last seen wearing a light colored tank top and light colored sweatpants and has a possible destination of the 300 block of Hartzell Avenue in Redlands, authorities said.
Anyone who has seen Motley or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8447 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.