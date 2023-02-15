14-year-old boy goes missing, last seen in East Los Angeles

A 14-year-old boy last seen in East Los Angeles was reported missing Wednesday.
Jeremiah Victor Velasquez was last seen at 6:15 p.m. Tuesday in the 500 block of North Rowan Avenue, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
Jeremiah is Latino, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 115 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hoodie sweater and black pants, and has a possible destination of the 900 block of South Seventh Avenue in Hacienda Heights, authorities said.
Anyone who has seen Jeremiah or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or sent to lacrimestoppers.org.