Authorities ask for public's help to locate autistic 26-year-old man
Home / News / Missing / Authorities ask for public's help to locate autistic 26-year-old man

Authorities ask for public’s help to locate autistic 26-year-old man

Missing Feb 13, 2023
missing, autistic, los angeles
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
Detectives sought the public’s help Monday to find a 26-year-old man diagnosed with autism who requires medical attention.

Ashley Michael Ozar was last seen around 1:30 a.m. Monday in the 5200 block of Bedford Avenue in the city of Los Angeles. He was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and gray shorts, sheriff’s officials said.

Ozar is Black, 5-feet, 7-inches tall with brown hair and brown eyes.

“Ozar has been diagnosed with autism and diminished mental capacity,” according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Anyone with any information about Ozar’s whereabouts was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.

