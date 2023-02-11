Woman suffering from depression reported missing in Norwalk

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department circulated photos of a 31-year-old woman suffering from depression who went missing Saturday in Norwalk.
Natalie Simpson was last seen in the 16000 block of Clarkdale Avenue, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Simpson was described as a 5-feet-2-inch tall Latina weighing 145 pounds with brown eyes, blond hair, a scar on her left eyebrow and a tattoo on her right arm.
She was last seen wearing a brown coat and black leggings.
Anyone with information regarding Simpson’s whereabouts was asked to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.