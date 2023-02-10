62-year-old woman diagnosed with schizophrenia reported missing

Authorities Thursday sought the public’s help to find an at-risk 62-year-old woman diagnosed with schizophrenia and diabetes in need of medical attention last seen in an unincorporated area between Santa Fe Springs and La Mirada.
Myung Sook Lee was last seen at 9 p.m. Wednesday on the 13700 block of Crewe Street, near the Candlewood Country Club and Leffingwell Road, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Lee was described as Asian, 5 feet, 1 inch tall, with gray hair and black eyes. She was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt and sweatpants, the bureau reported.
Anyone with information regarding Lee’s whereabouts was encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.