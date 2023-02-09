LASD seeks missing woman, baby daughter last seen in La Puente

Authorities on Thursday sought the public’s help to find a woman and her 2-month-old daughter, and investigators allege that the woman has been “concealing her child from the Department of Children and Family Services.”
Detectives are looking for Breanna Torres, 25, and Sayvee Torres, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
The child was last seen on Jan. 24 in the 800 block of Eldon Avenue in La Puente, the sheriff’s department reported.
“Breanna Torres is the mother of the missing infant and is a person of interest,” a sheriff’s statement said. “She is concealing her child from the Department of Children and Family Services, along with her own whereabouts.”
The woman is Hispanic, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighs 140 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. The child is Hispanic, 12 inches in length, weighs 10 pounds, and has brown hair and eyes.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts was urged to call Detective Burson at 626-330-3322, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS. Tipsters may also use the website lacrimestoppers.org.