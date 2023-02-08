fbpx Woman with Down syndrome reported missing in Glendale
Woman with Down syndrome reported missing in Glendale

Feb 08, 2023
missing, Glendale, down syndrome
Ara Ilusorio was last seen early Wednesday in Glendale at a residence near Rock Glen and Lincoln avenues. | Photo courtesy of the Glendale Police Department
by
Glendale police sought the public’s help Wednesday to find a woman with Down syndrome who went missing from her family’s home.

Ara Ilusorio, 24, was last seen early Wednesday at the residence near Rock Glen and Lincoln avenues, the Glendale Police Department reported.

“Ara has Down syndrome and a diminished mental capacity,” police said in a statement. “Ara lives in the Philippines and was in Glendale visiting family. Ara went to bed around midnight and was discovered to be missing this morning. She will respond to her name and is able to communicate,” police said.

The woman is 4-feet-8 inches tall, weighs 90 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a yellow jacket and Adidas shoes, and was carrying a pink “Frozen” bag, police said.

Anyone knowing her whereabouts was urged to call Glendale police at 818-548-4911.

