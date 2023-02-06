Woman with bipolar disorder reported missing in Rosemead

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sunday circulated photos of a 41-year-old woman with bipolar disorder who went missing in Rosemead.
Daniella Dianne Garcia was last seen at about 11 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Garcia was described as a 5-feet-1-inch tall Latino woman weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with white sleeves, blue jeans and black shoes.
The sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit urged anyone with information regarding Garcia’s whereabouts to call them at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.