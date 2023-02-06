fbpx Woman with bipolar disorder reported missing in Rosemead
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Woman with bipolar disorder reported missing in Rosemead

Woman with bipolar disorder reported missing in Rosemead

Missing Feb 06, 2023
| Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Sunday circulated photos of a 41-year-old woman with bipolar disorder who went missing in Rosemead.

Daniella Dianne Garcia was last seen at about 11 a.m. Monday in the 2500 block of Jackson Avenue, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.

Garcia was described as a 5-feet-1-inch tall Latino woman weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with white sleeves, blue jeans and black shoes.

The sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit urged anyone with information regarding Garcia’s whereabouts to call them at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made through Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or by visiting www.lacrimestoppers.org.

More from Missing

LA County Feb 04, 2023
share with
12-year-old boy goes missing in Lancaster by
missing, toddler, lancaster
LA County Feb 04, 2023
share with
Toddler reported missing, last seen in Lancaster by
missing, lancaster
LA County Feb 04, 2023
share with
Woman reported missing after last being seen in Lancaster by
missing, west valinda, dementia
Missing Feb 03, 2023
share with
Authorities seek public’s help finding missing man with dementia by
san pedro, missing
Los Angeles Feb 02, 2023
share with
Police seek help finding missing woman last seen in San Pedro by
missing, westmont, LAPD
Los Angeles Feb 01, 2023
share with
76-year-old man reported missing from Westmont area by
More
Skip to content