SGV missing: 22-year-old woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder

SGV missing: 22-year-old woman diagnosed with bipolar disorder

Jan 27, 2023
missing, rosemead, bipolar
Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

Sheriff’s officials reached out for public help Friday locating a 22-year-old woman with bipolar disorder and who requires medical treatment who went missing in the Rosemead area.

Chelsea Roisin Celiz was last seen at 11:15 p.m. Thursday in the 8400 block of Olney Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Celiz is 5-feet, 2 inches tall, has black hair with blonde streaks, brown eyes, tattoos of “CC” on a unspecified wrist, an anime female character on her right thigh and a voodoo doll on her left thigh, according to the department. Celiz was last seen wearing a blue, green and yellow Pendleton shirt with green baggy pants.

“Her family is concerned for her wellbeing and asking for the public’s help,” the department said in a statement.

Anyone with information about Celiz’s whereabouts was encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Missing Person Unit at 323-890-5500.

