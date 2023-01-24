Woman reported missing, last seen in South Los Angeles

Police Tuesday circulated a photo of a missing 35-year-old woman last seen in South Los Angeles.
Tamika Newsome was last seen on Jan. 5, about 10:30 a.m., near 111th Street and Broadway, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
Newsome was described as a 5-foot, 2-inch tall Black woman weighing 230 pounds with black hair and black eyes. She was known to have long braids and a tattoo of a butterfly on her left shoulder. She may be wearing glasses.
The Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit urged anyone with any information regarding Newsome’s whereabouts to call it at 213-996-1800 or 877-527-3257 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Smartphone users can download the “P3 Tips” mobile app on Google play or the Apple App Store or submit tips at lacrimestoppers.org.