Missing: Man suffering from depression last seen in Santa Clarita

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials sought the public’s help Tuesday finding a 27-year-old man suffering from depression who went missing in Santa Clarita.
Lance Theodore Stone, a resident of Kern County, was last seen around 7 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 22700 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to the sheriff’s department.
Stone was described as a 5-foot, 10-inch tall white man, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray cargo-style pants.
The sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit urged with any information regarding Stone’s whereabouts to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Smartphone users can download the “P3 Tips”‘ mobile app on Google play or the Apple App Store or submit tips at lacrimestoppers.org.