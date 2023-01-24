fbpx Missing: Man suffering from depression last seen in Santa Clarita
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Missing: Man suffering from depression last seen in Santa Clarita

Missing: Man suffering from depression last seen in Santa Clarita

Missing Jan 24, 2023
missing, santa clarita
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

Los Angeles County sheriff’s officials sought the public’s help Tuesday finding a 27-year-old man suffering from depression who went missing in Santa Clarita.

Lance Theodore Stone, a resident of Kern County, was last seen around 7 p.m. Jan. 16 in the 22700 block of Soledad Canyon Road, according to the sheriff’s department.

Stone was described as a 5-foot, 10-inch tall white man, weighing 150 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and gray cargo-style pants.

The sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit urged with any information regarding Stone’s whereabouts to call them at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477. Smartphone users can download the “P3 Tips”‘ mobile app on Google play or the Apple App Store or submit tips at lacrimestoppers.org.

More from Missing

missing, South LA
Los Angeles Jan 24, 2023
share with
Woman reported missing, last seen in South Los Angeles by
missing, compton, hollywood
LA County Jan 24, 2023
share with
LASD seeks public’s help in finding man missing for over a month by
LA County Jan 23, 2023
share with
LASD seeks public’s help locating man missing since September by
Missing Jan 23, 2023
share with
Pasadena Police seek missing man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s by
Missing Jan 23, 2023
share with
Diabetic 71-year-old man goes missing, last seen in Pico Rivera by
missing, Cudahy
LA County Jan 21, 2023
share with
Found: Woman diagnosed with epilepsy who went missing in Cudahy by
More
Skip to content