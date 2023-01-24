fbpx LASD seeks public's help in finding man missing for over a month
LASD seeks public's help in finding man missing for over a month

LASD seeks public’s help in finding man missing for over a month

Missing Jan 24, 2023
missing, compton, hollywood
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
Sheriff’s detectives were seeking the public’s help Monday in finding a 30-year-old Compton man missing for over a month.

Daniel Gabriel Fonseca last had contact with his family on Dec. 16, 2022, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Fonseca is 5-feet-5 inches tall, weighs 150 pounds, has black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo of stars on his face. Authorities say he may be in the Hollywood area.

Anyone with information regarding Fonseca’s whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 800-222-8477.

