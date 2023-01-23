Diabetic 71-year-old man goes missing, last seen in Pico Rivera

A search was underway for a 71-year-old diabetic who went missing from Pico Rivera.
Benito Anaya was last seen at 7 p.m. Thursday in the 9300 block of Mines Avenue, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
He has a possible destination of Rosemead Boulevard and Mines Avenue, sheriff’s officials said.
Anaya was described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, last seen wearing a black baseball hat, dark jacket and dark jeans.
There is concern for Anaya’s well-being because he depends upon medication, sheriff’s officials said.
Anyone with information was asked to call the sheriff’s Missing Persons Detail at 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.