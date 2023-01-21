Woman diagnosed with epilepsy goes missing in Cudahy

A 41-year-old woman diagnosed with epilepsy and cerebral palsy was reported missing Saturday after she was last seen in Cudahy.
Aisha Johnson was last seen at approximately 7:45 p.m. Friday on the 8100 block of Wilcox Avenue, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
Johnson is black, 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 171 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes, walks with a limp, utilizes crutches and has a scar on the left side of her chest.
Johnson was last seen wearing a black jacket, a cream colored shirt and gray shoes.
Anyone with information about Johnson or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or at lacrimestoppers.org.