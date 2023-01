Thanh Van Nguyen, 79, was last seen around 9 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Greenbrier Road, between Centralia Street and Harvey Way. | Photo courtesy of the Long Beach Police Department

A 79-year-old man who was reported missing Wednesday after last being seen in Long Beach was found safe.

Thanh Van Nguyen went missing after last being seen around 9 a.m. in the 4400 block of North Greenbrier Road, between Centralia Street and Harvey Way, according to Long Beach police.

LBPD did not provide any details about how, when or where he was found.

Updated Jan. 18, 2023, 10:57 p.m.