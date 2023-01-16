LASD searching for missing 82-year-old San Gabriel woman

Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help to find an 82-year-old woman who suffers from dementia, high blood pressure and diabetes who went missing Sunday in San Gabriel.
Xiang Fu was last seen around 1:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of Agnolo Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Fu is Asian. She stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs an estimated 130 pounds, according to the LASD. She has gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray checkered shirt and gray checkered pants.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call 911 or the LASD’s missing persons unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.