fbpx LASD searching for missing 82-year-old San Gabriel woman
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / LASD searching for missing 82-year-old San Gabriel woman

LASD searching for missing 82-year-old San Gabriel woman

Missing Jan 16, 2023
missing, san gabriel
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help to find an 82-year-old woman who suffers from dementia, high blood pressure and diabetes who went missing Sunday in San Gabriel.

Xiang Fu was last seen around 1:15 p.m. in the 2000 block of Agnolo Drive, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Fu is Asian. She stands 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs an estimated 130 pounds, according to the LASD. She has gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray checkered shirt and gray checkered pants.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call 911 or the LASD’s missing persons unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

More from Missing

missing, santa clarita, depression
LA County Jan 14, 2023
share with
Missing: Man diagnosed with depression last seen in Santa Clarita by
Missing Jan 13, 2023
share with
88-year-old man reported missing, last seen in El Monte by
Missing Jan 13, 2023
share with
Found safe: Pasadena man suffering from Alzheimer’s by
LA County Jan 13, 2023
share with
29-year-old woman last seen in Lancaster goes missing by
LA County Jan 11, 2023
share with
Found: 13-year-old boy who went missing in Lancaster by
missing, westmont
LA County Jan 09, 2023
share with
Found: Missing woman with epilepsy, diminished mental capacity by
More
Skip to content