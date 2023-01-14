Missing: Man diagnosed with depression last seen in Santa Clarita

A 48-year-old man who authorities said has been diagnosed with depression was reported missing Friday evening after he was last seen in Santa Clarita.
Benjamin Raymond Fox was last seen at approximately 7:49 p.m. on the 22000 block of Nancy Place, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Fox is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 260 pounds, is bald, has green eyes, a goatee and a tattoo of Simpsons characters on his upper right arm. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.
Fox may be driving a white 2021 Jeep Gladiator with a California license plate 68552G, authorities said.
Anyone who has seen Fox or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or at lacrimestoppers.org.