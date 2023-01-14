fbpx Missing: Man diagnosed with depression last seen in Santa Clarita
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Missing: Man diagnosed with depression last seen in Santa Clarita

Missing: Man diagnosed with depression last seen in Santa Clarita

Missing Jan 14, 2023
missing, santa clarita, depression
| Photos courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

A 48-year-old man who authorities said has been diagnosed with depression was reported missing Friday evening after he was last seen in Santa Clarita.

Benjamin Raymond Fox was last seen at approximately 7:49 p.m. on the 22000 block of Nancy Place, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.

Fox is 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 260 pounds, is bald, has green eyes, a goatee and a tattoo of Simpsons characters on his upper right arm. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Fox may be driving a white 2021 Jeep Gladiator with a California license plate 68552G, authorities said.

Anyone who has seen Fox or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500.  Anonymous calls can be made to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or at lacrimestoppers.org.

More from Missing

Missing Jan 13, 2023
share with
88-year-old man reported missing, last seen in El Monte by
Missing Jan 13, 2023
share with
Found safe: Pasadena man suffering from Alzheimer’s by
LA County Jan 13, 2023
share with
29-year-old woman last seen in Lancaster goes missing by
LA County Jan 11, 2023
share with
Found: 13-year-old boy who went missing in Lancaster by
missing, westmont
LA County Jan 09, 2023
share with
Found: Missing woman with epilepsy, diminished mental capacity by
missing, stanton, orange county, silver alert
Missing Jan 06, 2023
share with
Found safe: 72-year-old man who was missing in Orange County by
More
Skip to content