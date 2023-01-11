fbpx LASD searches for missing 13-year-old boy last seen in Lancaster
Home / News / Missing / LASD searches for missing 13-year-old boy last seen in Lancaster

LASD searches for missing 13-year-old boy last seen in Lancaster

Missing Jan 11, 2023
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by


A 13-year-old boy last seen in Lancaster was reported missing, authorities said Wednesday.

Curtis Davion Pearson was last seen at 4 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of Marion Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Information Bureau.

Curtis is black, 5-feet-10 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, has black shoulder length braided hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black tank top with red and blue pajama pants.

Anyone who has seen Curtis or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the department watch commander at 661-948-8466. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.

