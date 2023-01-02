fbpx Missing: 72-year-old woman suffering from schizophrenia
Missing: 72-year-old woman suffering from schizophrenia

Missing Jan 02, 2023
missing, canyon country
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help to find a 72-year-old woman suffering from schizophrenia who went missing Monday in Canyon Country.

Norma Lidia Morales was last seen at 2:26 a.m. in the 19300 block of Cedarcreek Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Morales is Hispanic. She stands 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs an estimated 170 pounds, the LASD reported. She has gray hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red floral shirt, teal blanket and no shoes.

Anyone who has knowledge of her whereabouts was asked to call 911 or the LASD’s missing persons unit at 323-890-5500. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

