Police identify woman killed in North Hollywood shooting

San Fernando Valley Dec 29, 2022
Photo courtesy of PxHere (CC0)
A 39-year-old man was killed and another is in critical condition Thursday after a shooting in a North Hollywood apartment area.

The fatal shooting victim was identified as Feliz Cruz Menjivar, of North Hollywood, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

The shooting occurred at 8:13 p.m. Wednesday in an alley south of Hart Street and west of Fulton Avenue where three friends were standing when a man approached them and began shooting, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service.

Menjivar was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two were rushed by ambulances to hospitals, one critical, one with a gunshot wound in the leg.

The armed suspect left going north through the alley, Im said.

LAPD Valley Bureau detectives urged anyone with any information regarding the shooting to call them at 818-374-1925 or 877-527-3247.

Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or go directly to www.lacrimestoppers.org. Tipsters may also visit www.lapdonline.org and click on “Anonymous Web Tips” under the “Get Involved-Crime Stoppers” menu to submit an online tip.

