Shooting incidents: 2 killed, several wounded in NoHo, South LA

| Photo courtesy of Tumisu/Pixabay

One person was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting in a North Hollywood apartment area Wednesday evening.

The shooting occurred at 8:13 p.m. in an alley south of Hart Street and west of Fulton Avenue, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and the other two victims were rushed by ambulances to hospitals, Im said.

The armed suspect fled north through the alley, Im said.

In South Los Angeles, a woman was killed and a man was wounded in a shooting Wednesday evening at a strip mall.

The shooting was reported at 8:35 p.m. on Avalon Boulevard at Imperial Highway, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Tony Im told City News Service.

A canopy was requested as the crime scene investigation began, Im said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene and the man was taken to a hospital in an unknown condition.

And in Windsor Hills, man and a woman were wounded Wednesday in a shooting at a motel.

The incident was reported around 8:15 a.m. at the motel in the 5000 block of South La Brea Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The conditions of the two victims were not immediately available.

Sheriff’s officials said the shooter remained at large. There was no detailed description of the suspect, with the sheriff’s officials saying only the person was wearing a hooded sweater.

It was unclear what led to the shooting.

Updated Dec. 28, 2022, 10:45 p.m.