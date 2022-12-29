fbpx Man diagnosed with diabetes goes missing in Palmdale
Home / News / Missing / Man diagnosed with diabetes goes missing in Palmdale

Man diagnosed with diabetes goes missing in Palmdale

Missing Dec 29, 2022
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
A 53-year-old man who is diagnosed with diabetes and high-blood pressure was reported missing Thursday after last being seen in Palmdale.

Jose Nicolas Perez was last seen Wednesday at 2 p.m. on the 2100 block of Scott Avenue, said the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

Perez is Latino, 6 feet, 1 inch tall, weighs 220 pounds, has black curly hair, brown eyes, a full beard, a tattoo of a skull on his right shoulder and a scar on his chest. He was last seen wearing a black puffy jacket, black sweatpants and white shoes.

Perez has a possible destination of 38300 block of 20th Street in Palmdale.

Anyone with information about Perez or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or to lacrimestoppers.org.







