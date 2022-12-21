Woman diagnosed with schizophrenia reported missing in DTLA

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department asked for the public’s help Tuesday to find a missing 43-year-old woman diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia who was last seen in downtown Los Angeles.
Kristin Beverly Davis was last seen on Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. near Seventh Street and Central Avenue, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.
Davis is white, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray pants.
Anyone who has seen Davis or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be can be called in to 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.