fbpx Woman diagnosed with schizophrenia reported missing in DTLA
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Woman diagnosed with schizophrenia reported missing in DTLA

Woman diagnosed with schizophrenia reported missing in DTLA

Missing Dec 21, 2022
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
share with

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department asked for the public’s help Tuesday to find a missing 43-year-old woman diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia who was last seen in downtown Los Angeles.

Kristin Beverly Davis was last seen on Nov. 6 at 3 p.m. near Seventh Street and Central Avenue, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau said.

Davis is white, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 250 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt and gray pants.

Anyone who has seen Davis or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff’s Missing Persons Unit at 323-890-5500. Anonymous tips can be can be called in to 800-222-8477 or lacrimestoppers.org.

More from Missing

missing, cypress park, teen
Los Angeles Dec 21, 2022
share with
LAPD seeks missing teen last seen in Cypress Park by
missing, rowland heights
Missing Dec 20, 2022
share with
Woman with mental health issues missing in Rowland Heights by
Missing Dec 20, 2022
share with
94-year-old woman missing from San Juan Capistrano by
missing, echo park, silver alert
Los Angeles Dec 17, 2022
share with
Found: 91-year-old man who went missing in Echo Park by
missing, monrovia, silver alert
Missing Dec 17, 2022
share with
Woman diagnosed with dementia goes missing in Monrovia by
missing, Fountain Valley, Silver Alert
Missing Dec 16, 2022
share with
Found: Missing Fountain Valley woman suffering from dementia by
More
Skip to content