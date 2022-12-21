LAPD seeks missing teen last seen in Cypress Park

The Los Angeles Police Department sought the public’s help Wednesday to locate a missing 14-year-old girl last seen in Cypress Park.
Esperanza Raquel Garcia was last seen around 11 p.m. Monday in the area of the 2900 block of Elm Street, near Rio De Los Angeles State Park, police said.
Esperanza has no prior history of running away, according to the LAPD.
Esperanza was described as being 5 feet, 1 inch tall and weighing 135 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black zip-up sweater, black “pro-club” sweat pants and black Vans shoes.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts was encouraged to call LAPD Northeast Division juvenile detectives at 323-561-3421. Anonymous tips can be made by calling 800-222-8477.