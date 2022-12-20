94-year-old woman missing from San Juan Capistrano

A Silver Alert was in effect Tuesday for a 94-year-old woman who was reported missing from the San Juan Capistrano area.
Shirley “Jean” Airth was last seen leaving her home for one of her regular walks at about 5 p.m. Sunday in the 32000 block of Via Buena, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued the alert Monday on behalf of the Orange County Sheriff’s Department.
Airth, who lives with her family, is “known for going out for walks,” according to Orange County sheriff’s Sgt. Scott Steinle. “She walks at a very rapid pace. She’s very athletic for 94 years old so our concern is she could be a great distance from her residence.”
Airth is white, 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has light gray hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a yellow and white shirt, a black sweater with white sparkles and uses a black cane.
Anyone who sees Airth or knows her whereabouts was asked to call the Sheriff Department’s dispatch at 714-647-7000.
The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals.