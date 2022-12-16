fbpx CHP issues Silver Alert for woman last seen in Fountain Valley
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / CHP issues Silver Alert for woman last seen in Fountain Valley

CHP issues Silver Alert for woman last seen in Fountain Valley

Missing Dec 16, 2022
missing, Fountain Valley, Silver Alert
| Photos courtesy of the California Highway Patrol
by
share with

A 71-year-old woman was reported missing after she was last seen early Friday in Fountain Valley.

Linda White was last seen at approximately 1 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for White on behalf of the Fountain Valley Police Department.

White is white, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, has gray hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans and might be driving a black 2019 Hyundai Elantra with California license plate 8LXS208, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The alert was issued for Los Angeles and Orange counties.

Anyone who has seen White or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call 911.

The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious  disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals.

More from Missing

missing, palmdale
LA County Dec 16, 2022
share with
Man diagnosed with autism reported missing in Palmdale by
LA County Dec 16, 2022
share with
At-risk woman, 45, missing from Valencia by
missing, commerce, citadel outlets
LA County Dec 15, 2022
share with
Texas man goes missing after last being seen at Citadel Outlets by
missing, compton, teen
LA County Dec 15, 2022
share with
Teenage girl reported missing, last seen in Compton by
missing
Missing Dec 14, 2022
share with
Irvine man diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease found dead by
missing, autism, willowbrook
LA County Dec 14, 2022
share with
Man diagnosed with autism reported missing in south LA County by
More
Skip to content