CHP issues Silver Alert for woman last seen in Fountain Valley

A 71-year-old woman was reported missing after she was last seen early Friday in Fountain Valley.
Linda White was last seen at approximately 1 a.m., according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for White on behalf of the Fountain Valley Police Department.
White is white, 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 135 pounds, has gray hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue T-shirt and blue jeans and might be driving a black 2019 Hyundai Elantra with California license plate 8LXS208, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The alert was issued for Los Angeles and Orange counties.
Anyone who has seen White or knows of her whereabouts was asked to call 911.
The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals.