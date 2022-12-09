fbpx Swift to make feature directorial debut for Searchlight Pictures - Hey SoCal. Change is our intention.
Swift to make feature directorial debut for Searchlight Pictures

Uncategorized Dec 09, 2022
Cosmopolitan UKCC BY 3.0
Taylor Swift is taking a shot at telling a love story from behind the camera.

Searchlight Pictures is giving Swift the opportunity to make her feature directorial debut, it was announced by the studio Friday. Whether it will be an actual love story is yet to be determined.

Swift wrote an original script that will be produced by the studio.

“Taylor is a once in a generation artist and storyteller,” Searchlight Presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield said in a statement. “It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey.”

Swift won two best direction awards for her work on “All Too Well: The Short Film” and “The Man” at the 2022 VMA Awards. She was the only solo artist ever to be honored with those awards. She is the first performer to win three video of the year VMA awards and the second woman to direct the winning video for best longform video for “All Too Well: The Short Film.”

Swift is an 11-time Grammy winner and has won the album of the year Grammy Award three times.

“All Too Well: The Short Film” is eligible for short film submissions for the 95th Academy Awards.

