fbpx Search continues for man, 67, last seen near Beverly Center
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Search continues for man, 67, last seen near Beverly Center

Search continues for man, 67, last seen near Beverly Center

Missing Dec 09, 2022
| Photo courtesy of the California Highway Patrol
by
share with

Law enforcement continued their search Friday for a 67-year-old man last seen near the Beverly Center and went missing on Wednesday.

Frederic Jones was last seen around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday in the area between Beverly and San Vicente boulevards, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Jones on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department.

Jones is Black, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has black hair and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue pants and green sandals, according to the LAPD.

Anyone who has seen Jones or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477..

The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals.

More from Missing

Los Angeles Dec 09, 2022
share with
Man, 68, missing from South LA since Nov. 24 by
Los Angeles Dec 08, 2022
share with
67-year-old man reported missing near the Beverly Center by
missing, stevenson ranch
LA County Dec 08, 2022
share with
Woman with mental health disorders missing in Stevenson Ranch by
missing, Santa Clarita
LA County Dec 08, 2022
share with
Update: Missing woman last seen in Santa Clarita found by
Missing Dec 08, 2022
share with
14 year old girl missing from Riverside by
Los Angeles Dec 07, 2022
share with
LAPD seeks missing woman last seen in Baldwin Village by
More
Skip to content