67-year-old man reported missing near the Beverly Center

A 67-year-old man last seen near the Beverly Center was reported missing Wednesday.
Frederic Jones was last seen at approximately 1:44 p.m. in the area between Beverly and San Vicente boulevards, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Jones on behalf of the Los Angeles Police Department.
Jones is Black, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, has black hair and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, blue pants and green sandals.
Anyone who has seen Jones or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call 911.
The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals.