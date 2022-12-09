Azusa officials to hold community meeting to address shootings

| Photo courtesy of 2happy/Stockvault (CC0)

Residents of the Azusa area were invited to meet with law enforcement, school and government officials later this month to discuss the gun violence that has recently impacted the city and surrounding Los Angeles County communities, officials announced Thursday.

A boy was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on the 600 block of Donna Beth Avenue, and another shooting victim was wounded and hospitalized, the LA County Sheriff’s Department reported.

On Monday, a man the LASD described as being 18-25 years old was shot to death while driving in the 200 block of East Newburgh Street near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway.

“Azusa PD is working closely with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department to bring the perpetrators of recent violence to justice,” Azusa Police Chief Rocky Wenrick said in a statement. “We are also partnering with our local, state, and federal agencies to increase our law enforcement presence in the area and provide a level of public safety that our community expects and deserves.”

Azusa Mayor Robert Gonzales explained steps officials will take in response to the shootings.

“The City is working closely with the Azusa Unified School District and County partners to facilitate resources and provide support for the community and our local families, and are preparing for a community dialogue later this month,” Gonzales said in a statement. “Representatives from the City, County, Azusa Unified, law enforcement, and various community groups will also be meeting later this week to discuss what additional actions can be taken to support our residents.”

Officials urged anyone with information regarding these incidents to contact the LASD Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500. Anonymous tipsters may call (800) 222-8477, use the smartphone P3 Tips mobile app available on Google Play or the Apple App Store or by visit the website lacrimestoppers.org.

The Azusa Police Department in coordination with the Azusa Unified School District and local public officials have scheduled the community meeting for 6:30 p.m. Dec. 21 at Foothill Community Church, located at 777 E. Alosta Ave. The meeting’s purpose is to address residents’ concerns and provide general information to the public, officials said.

Additional information on the upcoming meeting is available on the city of Azusa’s website or by contacting the city manager’s office at (626) 812-5200.