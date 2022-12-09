Landslide near Palos Verdes Estates prompts beach closure
A landslide near the shoreline in the Palos Verdes Estates area Friday prompted a local beach closure.
Crews were sent to the 300 block of Paseo del Mar about 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
No structures were threatened, according to the county fire department.
“The area has been secured with no injuries,” the county fire department’s Lifeguard Division said in a statement Friday afternoon.
“A beach closure is in effect from the southernmost end of of the Torrance Beach Parking lot to the top of the RAT Beach trailhead,” the Lifeguard Division statement said. “Please continue to avoid the area and follow us here for further information.”