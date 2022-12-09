fbpx Landslide near Palos Verdes Estates prompts beach closure
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / LA County / Landslide near Palos Verdes Estates prompts beach closure

Landslide near Palos Verdes Estates prompts beach closure

LA County Dec 09, 2022
A landslide in Palos Verdes Estates. | Photo courtesy of Palos Verdes Estates Police Department
by
share with

A landslide near the shoreline in the Palos Verdes Estates area Friday prompted a local beach closure.

Crews were sent to the 300 block of Paseo del Mar about 10 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

No structures were threatened, according to the county fire department.

“The area has been secured with no injuries,” the county fire department’s Lifeguard Division said in a statement Friday afternoon.

“A beach closure is in effect from the southernmost end of of the Torrance Beach Parking lot to the top of the RAT Beach trailhead,” the Lifeguard Division statement said. “Please continue to avoid the area and follow us here for further information.”

More from LA County

LA County Dec 09, 2022
share with
Average LA County gas price drops for 29th consecutive day by
LA County Dec 09, 2022
share with
Fed appeals panel: Journalists’ claims against HFPA don’t hold up by
Crime Dec 09, 2022
share with
Restaurant co-owner in brawl with TikTok star seeks default judgment by
Crime Dec 09, 2022
share with
Judge orders parents of slain woman to pay legal costs to Hollywood producer by
missing, stevenson ranch
LA County Dec 08, 2022
share with
Woman with mental health disorders missing in Stevenson Ranch by
LA County Dec 08, 2022
share with
Comedian Jerrod Carmichael to host Golden Globe Awards by
More
Skip to content