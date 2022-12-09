fbpx Man, 68, missing from South LA since Nov. 24
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / News / Missing / Man, 68, missing from South LA since Nov. 24

Man, 68, missing from South LA since Nov. 24

Missing Dec 09, 2022
James Lewis. | Photos courtesy of LAPD
by
share with

Los Angeles police were asking for the public’s help Friday to find a 68-year-old man who went missing on Nov. 24 in South Los Angeles.

James Lewis was last seen in the area of 102nd Street and Broadway, according to the LAPD.

Lewis is Black. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 189 pounds.

Anyone with knowledge of whereabouts was asked to call the LAPD’s missing persons unit at 213-996-1800 or the force’s 24-hour tipline at 877-527-3247. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

More from Missing

Los Angeles Dec 08, 2022
share with
67-year-old man reported missing near the Beverly Center by
missing, stevenson ranch
LA County Dec 08, 2022
share with
Woman with mental health disorders missing in Stevenson Ranch by
missing, Santa Clarita
LA County Dec 08, 2022
share with
Update: Missing woman last seen in Santa Clarita found by
Missing Dec 08, 2022
share with
14 year old girl missing from Riverside by
Los Angeles Dec 07, 2022
share with
LAPD seeks missing woman last seen in Baldwin Village by
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
LA County Dec 07, 2022
share with
Authorities seek public’s help locating senior last seen in Lancaster by
More
Skip to content