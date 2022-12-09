Man, 68, missing from South LA since Nov. 24

Los Angeles police were asking for the public’s help Friday to find a 68-year-old man who went missing on Nov. 24 in South Los Angeles.
James Lewis was last seen in the area of 102nd Street and Broadway, according to the LAPD.
Lewis is Black. He has gray hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs 189 pounds.
Anyone with knowledge of whereabouts was asked to call the LAPD’s missing persons unit at 213-996-1800 or the force’s 24-hour tipline at 877-527-3247. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.