One person dead after car crash, shooting in Azusa
A motorist died Monday in an apparent shooting and crash into a parked vehicle in Azusa.
Azusa Police Department officers responded about 10 a.m. to a report of a crash in the 200 block of East Newburgh Street, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department also responded and was investigating the death alongside Azusa police.
When officers arrived at the crash scene, they found a man around 18 to 25 years old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
Sheriff’s officials told reporters at the scene that a shooting appeared to have occurred first at a different location about a quarter-mile from the crash scene. It was unclear who fired the shot and why.
The victim was driving a dark-colored Hyundai at a high speed that slammed into a parked pickup truck, which was pushed into another parked vehicle by the force of the impact, authorities said. The crash was captured on a resident’s home surveillance camera.
KTLA reported that the Hyundai driver was live-streaming video on social media when the shooting occurred. According to the station, a gunshot can be heard on the video before the motorist — wearing a red beanie and a black face mask — loses control and slams into the parked truck.
A witness, Reyna Sanchez, told KTLA that a vehicle was being driven at high speed down the street when her father’s parked truck was struck, ending up sandwiched between two cars.
Sanchez said one of the vehicles had a bullet hole in the driver’s side window and she saw paramedics trying to revive a young man inside.
Updated Dec. 5, 2022, 8:39 p.m.