fbpx One person dead after car crash, shooting in Azusa
The Votes Are In!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
View Winners →
Vote for your favorite business!
2022 Readers' Choice is back, bigger and better than ever!
Start voting →
Happy... whatever makes you happy!
Subscribeto our newsletter to stay informed
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.
Home / Neighborhood / San Gabriel Valley / One person dead after car crash, shooting in Azusa

One person dead after car crash, shooting in Azusa

San Gabriel Valley Dec 05, 2022
| Photo courtesy of the Azusa Police Department/Facebook
by
share with

A motorist died Monday in an apparent shooting and crash into a parked vehicle in Azusa.

Azusa Police Department officers responded about 10 a.m. to a report of a crash in the 200 block of East Newburgh Street, near Azusa Avenue and Arrow Highway, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department also responded and was investigating the death alongside Azusa police.

When officers arrived at the crash scene, they found a man around 18 to 25 years old suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.

Sheriff’s officials told reporters at the scene that a shooting appeared to have occurred first at a different location about a quarter-mile from the crash scene. It was unclear who fired the shot and why.

The victim was driving a dark-colored Hyundai at a high speed that slammed into a parked pickup truck, which was pushed into another parked vehicle by the force of the impact, authorities said. The crash was captured on a resident’s home surveillance camera.

KTLA reported that the Hyundai driver was live-streaming video on social media when the shooting occurred. According to the station, a gunshot can be heard on the video before the motorist — wearing a red beanie and a black face mask — loses control and slams into the parked truck.

A witness, Reyna Sanchez, told KTLA that a vehicle was being driven at high speed down the street when her father’s parked truck was struck, ending up sandwiched between two cars.

Sanchez said one of the vehicles had a bullet hole in the driver’s side window and she saw paramedics trying to revive a young man inside.

Updated Dec. 5, 2022, 8:39 p.m.

More from San Gabriel Valley

LA County Dec 05, 2022
share with
Horvath, Solis take oath for LA County Board of Supervisors by
LA County Dec 03, 2022
share with
Wet weather may have contributed to LA County vehicle crashes by
Crime Dec 02, 2022
share with
Woman killed in West Covina hit-and-run crash; suspect arrested by
Long Beach Dec 02, 2022
share with
LA Live to host watch parties for US-Netherlands World Cup game by
Monrovia Weekly Dec 02, 2022
share with
Be a Santa to a senior in Monrovia this holiday season by
Health Dec 02, 2022
share with
LA County COVID cases keep surging, 4,700 more infections reported by
More
Skip to content