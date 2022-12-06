fbpx Supervisors extend $20K reward in Palmdale woman missing case
Supervisors extend $20,000 reward in case of missing Palmdale woman

Supervisors extend $20,000 reward in case of missing Palmdale woman

Missing Dec 06, 2022
| Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
by
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors Tuesday extended a $20,000 reward for information about a woman who was reported missing near Palmdale two years ago and is believed to be the victim of foul play.

Supervisor Kathryn Barger recommended extending the reward for information on the disappearance of then-27-year-old Gloria Huerta, also known as Jessica.

“Jessica has been missing for more than two years. My heart is breaking for this young woman’s family, who are desperately pleading for the public’s help so she can be found and brought home,” Barger said in a statement. “I’m hopeful that extending this reward will encourage the public’s cooperation so we can both find Jessica and hold those responsible for her disappearance accountable.”

On Aug. 3, 2020, Huerta was reported to sheriff’s deputies as missing. She was last seen in the 14700 block of East Avenue Q-14, where she was staying in her 15- to 20-foot white trailer. Sheriff’s investigators said previously they believe an altercation occurred there.

The trailer, which is unmarked and has a rear door, is also missing.

The sheriff’s department described Huerta as a small Hispanic woman, 4 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing 100 pounds, with brown eyes and hair. She is known to frequent Palmdale and Littlerock.

The Board of Supervisors initially offered a $10,000 reward for information on the missing woman’s case, then increased it last year to $20,000.

Anyone with additional information about Huerta’s whereabouts was urged to call 323-890-5500 or Crime Stoppers, 800-222-TIPS (8477).

