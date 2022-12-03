fbpx Silver Alert: Missing 66-year-old man last seen in Palmdale
Home / News / Missing / Silver Alert: Missing 66-year-old man last seen in Palmdale

Silver Alert: Missing 66-year-old man last seen in Palmdale

Missing Dec 03, 2022
silver alert, missing
| Photos courtesy of the California Highway Patrol
by
A 66-year-old man last seen in Palmdale was reported missing Saturday.

Warren Brown was last seen at approximately 2:30 a.m. Friday near Sungate and Grandview drives, according to the California Highway Patrol, which issued a Silver Alert for Brown on behalf of the Stockton Police Department.

Brown is black, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 205 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He is possibly driving to his residence in Stockton in a black 2020 Ford Fusion with a California license plate 8RAA343.

Brown was last seen wearing a brown jacket and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees Brown or knows of his whereabouts was asked to call 911.

The alert was issued for Los Angeles and San Joaquin counties.

The Silver Alert program was established by the CHP to issue and coordinate alerts involving the unexplained or suspicious disappearance of elderly, developmentally disabled or cognitively impaired individuals.

