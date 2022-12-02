fbpx Los Feliz man suffering from medical condition reported missing
Los Feliz man suffering from medical condition reported missing

Los Feliz man suffering from medical condition reported missing

Dec 02, 2022
Bryan Bosler, 50, was last seen around noon Friday in the 3200 block of Rowena Avenue, near Griffith Park Boulevard. | Photo courtesy of the Los Angeles Police Department
A 50-year-old Los Feliz man with a pre-existing medical condition was reported missing Friday.

Bryan Bosler was last seen around noon in the 3200 block of Rowena Avenue, near Griffith Park Boulevard, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.

Bosler was described by police as white, 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing an estimated 180 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. He has an indentation on the right side of his head.

Bosler was last seen wearing a gray Champion sweater, gray sweat pants and brown loafers, the LAPD reported.

Anyone with information on Bosler’s whereabouts was asked to call police at 323-561-3211 or the LAPD’s 24/7 tipline at 877-527-3247. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

Bosler’s medical condition was not disclosed.

