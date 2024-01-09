Harvey Milk event in Palm Springs to honor Stuart Milk

Stuart Milk. | Photo courtesy of Greater Palm Springs Pride

The nephew and co-founder of the Harvey Milk Foundation will be honored at an event later this year, Greater Palm Springs Pride announced Monday.

To spotlight his support for struggling and emerging LGBTQ communities in more than 60 countries, Stuart Milk will be honored at the 12th Annual Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast at the Palm Springs Convention Center. The event is scheduled for May 9 at 8:30 a.m. for coffee hour followed by the breakfast and program the 9:30 a.m.

The Harvey Milk Diversity Breakfast is part of the Greater Palm Springs Pride series of events. Each year the breakfast “showcases Palm Springs‘ diversity, honors Harvey Milk’s memory, and celebrates his message of hope, civic-mindedness, and community,” organizers said in a statement.

Stuart Milk is the co-founder and executive chair of the Harvey Milk Foundation and a global LGBTQ rights advocate.

“Stuart has expanded his uncle’s example of visibility and courage, successfully leading historic global campaigns, including significant addresses and speaking events before the United Nations, the Munich Security Conference, the US State Department, the European Union, the US Department of Defense, the British Parliament, the Congress of Peru, the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania, Parlamento Italiano, the International Court of Justice and at the White House,” organizers said.

Harvey Milk Day, which is celebrated on May 22, presents an opportunity to celebrate the life story, message, and legacy of Harvey Milk and educate our youth about an extraordinary leader whose courageous work to end discrimination against the lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender community in the 1970s set the stage for many of the civil rights advances we see today that benefit all Californians,” according to Greater Palm Springs Pride.

Tickets and sponsorships are available on the internet via www.HarveyMilk.us, organizers said. To save the online processing fee, prospective attendees can get tickets by mail. The admission fee includes a coffee welcome prior to the start of the main program.

Co-sponsor tables of eight are available for $750, and tables of eight may be donated for students, according to Greater Palm Springs Pride. Individual tickets cost $95, and funds raised support Coachella Valley LGBTQ youth programs.

The breakfast event is accessible for individuals with hearing and mobility disabilities, according to event organizers, adding that additional student honorees and entertainment will be announced at an unspecified date.