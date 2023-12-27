Dozens arrested during pro-Palestinian protest at LAX entrance

Approximately 36 pro-Palestinian demonstrators were arrested Wednesday for blocking an entrance at Los Angeles International Airport, authorities said.
The protesters were arrested on suspicion of rioting with at least one person arrested on suspicion of battery on a police officer, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
“Protesters threw a police officer to the ground, used construction debris, road signs, tree branches and blocks of concrete to obstruct Century (Boulevard), while attacking uninvolved passerbys in their vehicles,” the department said in a statement.
Los Angeles Airport Police reported at 9:25 a.m. that the Century Boulevard entrance to LAX had been “impacted,” asking patrons to use alternative entrances off Sepulveda Boulevard.
The agency reported about 45 minutes later that the westbound Century Boulevard entrance into the airport was open and that there were “no impacts to flights.”
News footage from the scene showed handcuffed demonstrators being taken into custody.