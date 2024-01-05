Palm Springs Film Festival gets underway with red carpet, awards

| Photo courtesy of the Palm Springs International Film Festival

The Palm Springs International Film Festival got underway Thursday with a red carpet event leading into the festival’s film awards.

The festival got underway after 4 p.m. as attendees were greeted and directed to the guest red carpet, which featured 20 check-in stations at the end, according to festival officials.

After being checked in by a host, attendees were given a table card and directed to the lobby of the Palm Springs Convention Center. As attendees settled in, a cocktail hour began at 5 p.m. Thursday, about an hour prior to when the show began, festival officials said.

The honorees included Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio, Lily Gladstone, Emma Stone, Cillian Murphy, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Greta Gerwig, Jeffrey Wright, Carey Mulligan and Colman Domingo.

“Sprawling in scope, this year’s lineup spotlights programming from both international and domestic communities, including first-time filmmaking from American stars, impactful documentaries from abroad, and the very best in contemporary cinema for our Coachella Valley audience,” Artistic Director Lili Rodriguez said in a statement. “The Palm Springs International Film Festival programming team committed the past year to searching and scavenging the world for the films which compose this Festival’s lineup.”

The opening night for screenings on Friday will feature the U.S. premiere of the comedy mystery “Wicked Little Letters,” which will be attended by director Thea Sharock.

The screenings will close out Jan. 13 with the comedy “Ex-Husbands.” Writer and director Noah Pritzker is expected to attend with the movie’s stars, Griffin Dunne and Miles Heizer.

The festival will feature screenings of 179 films from 74 countries at the Palm Canyon Theater, Camelot Theatres, Regal Cinemas and Annenberg Theater in Palm Springs as well as the Mary Pickford is D’Place in Cathedral City.

“The varied screenings at the 2024 edition will unite family entertainment, critical commentary, dramatic excellence and, most importantly, the community for cinematic conversation which meets every year in beautiful, sophisticated Palm Springs,” Rodriguez said.

On Jan. 15, juried awards for films in competition will be announced for seven categories.

The complete lineup of films can be found at psfilmfest.org.

“Killers of the Flower Moon” gets Vanguard Award

The Vanguard Award was presented to “Killers of the Flower Moon” Thursday evening while Eric Roth, a co-writer of the film, will receive the Creative Impact in Screenwriting Award Friday at Variety’s annual 10 Directors to Watch and Creative Impact Awards brunch.

Director Martin Scorsese, Leonardo DiCaprio and Lily Gladstone were presented with the Vanguard award Thursday night at the Palm Springs Convention Center. Roth will receive his award Friday at Parker Palm Springs.

“‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ is a powerful and important film not only for its cinematic poetry, but also as a complicated story about the suspicious murders of members of the Osage Nation, one which fully illustrates the evils of racism and corruption,” said Palm Springs International Film Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi in a statement.

The Vanguard Award has previously been presented to such films as “Green Book,” “The Shape of Water,” “Belfast,” “La La Land,” “Little Miss Sunshine,” “The Fablemans” and “The Trial of the Chicago 7.”

“Roth’s oeuvre is the stuff of legends and the legends seek him out, as exhibited by this year’s mighty true-life contender, ‘Killers of the Flower Moon,'” Steven Gaydos, Variety’s executive vice president of content said in a statement.

“A huge canvas and a major production, telling a vital story about America’s appalling treatment of our indigenous peoples required a uniquely skilled voice, so directing legend Martin Scorsese called on Eric Roth to bring ‘Moon’ to the screen.”

Danielle Brooks receives award for ‘The Color Purple’

Danielle Brooks received the Spotlight Award, Actress for her performance in “The Color Purple” Thursday evening, while the film’s director, Blitz Bazawule, will be honored Friday at Variety’s annual 10 Directors to Watch and Creative Impact Awards event.

The award was presented to Brooks Thursday night at the Palm Springs Convention Center and Bazawule will be honored as one of the 10 Directors to Watch Friday at Parker Palm Springs.

“In ‘The Color Purple,’ Danielle Brooks revisits her Tony-nominated portrayal of Sofia, a force to be reckoned with who challenges traditional female roles and stands for what she believes in,” festival chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi said in a statement.

The Spotlight Award, Actress has previously been presented to Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, Helen Hunt, Allison Janney and Kristen Stewart. The other nine directors who will be honored at the brunch are Ilker Catak, Sophie Dupuis, Cord Jefferson, Titus Kaphar, Anna Kendrick, Kobi Libii, Aaron Schimberg, Ena Sendijarevic and Eva Trobisch.

Emma Stone awarded for “Poor Things” performance

Emma Stone Thursday evening received the Desert Palm Achievement Award for her role in “Poor Things,” and the film’s director Yorgos Lanthimos will receive the Creative Impact in Directing Award Friday at Variety’s annual 10 Directors to Watch and Creative Impact Awards brunch.

Stone was presented with her award Thursday night at the Palm Springs Convention Center and will present Lanthimos his award Friday at Parker Palm Springs.

“Emma Stone continues to exert influence as one of the most important actresses of this generation, whose performances are always exceptional no matter the role,” festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi said in a statement. “In her latest film ‘Poor Things,’ Emma delivers a burning intensity and character bound for liberation.”

“Poor Things” is the tale of a young woman brought back to life by a scientist, and under his protection, she is eager to learn and runs off on an adventure across continents. Stone stars in the film which also features Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Suzy Bema, Kathryn Hunter and Hanna Schygulla, among others.

“Yorgos Lanthimos established himself as one of world cinema’s top filmmakers nearly 15 years ago when his film `Dogtooth’ startled and excited the crowds in Cannes at its premiere,” Variety’s Executive Vice President of Content Steven Gaydos said in a statement.

The film received seven Golden Globe nominations, 13 Critics Choice Awards nominations, and was named to both the AFI and National Board of Review lists of the year’s top 10 films.

The Desert Palm Achievement Award has previously been awarded to Cate Blanchett, Jessica Chastain, Viola Davis, Renee Zellweger, Olivia Colman, Marion Cotillard and Sandra Bullock among others. The Creative Impact in Directing honor has previously been presented to Baz Luhrmann, Ryan Coogler, Charlie Kaufman, and Patty Jenkins.

Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell get Chairman’s Award

Billie Eilish and Finneas O’Connell received the Chairman’s Award Thursday evening at the Palm Springs International Film Festival for their song, “What Was I Made For?” featured in “Barbie.”

The award was presented to the siblings Thursday night at the Palm Springs Convention Center.

“Billie and Finneas, with their unparalleled talent, have created a beautiful and ethereal ballad that perfectly evokes the poignancy of the journey Margot Robbie’s Barbie takes in the film,” Festival Chairman Nachhattar Singh Chandi said in a statement.

The Chairman’s Award has previously been presented to Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, Viola Davis, George Clooney, Matt Damon, Tom Hanks and Reese Witherspoon.

Variety’s 10 Directors to Watch

Variety will honor Friday its 10 Directors to Watch at the Palm Springs International Film Festival.

The directors will be honored during the film festival as part of the industry trade publication’s annual 10 Directors to Watch and Creative Impact Awards brunch at Parker Palm Springs.

“Particularly at a time when changes in financing, shooting and distribution generate new challenges for artists to get their films funded, their visions fulfilled and finally their work shown to audiences, recognizing young artists feels more important than ever — especially those who have much to say so early in their careers,” Variety reporters wrote in an article.

The highlighted directors in addition to Bazawule for “The Color Purple” were Ilker Catak for “The Teachers’ Lounge,” Sophie Dupuis for “Solo,” Cord Jefferson for “American Fiction,” Titus Kaphar for “Exhibiting Forgiveness,” Anna Kendrick for “Woman of the Hour,” Kobi Libii for “The American Society of Magical Negroes,” Aaron Schimberg for “A Different Man,” Ena Sendijarevic for “Sweet Dreams” and Eva Trobisch for “Ivo.”