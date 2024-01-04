Horse euthanized after racing injury at Los Alamitos
A 6-year-old gelding has been euthanized after suffering a racing injury at Los Alamitos Race Course, state horse racing officials said Wednesday.
Bound to Bet “was euthanized either during or post-surgery after he was injured during the running of the fifth race at Los Alamitos on December 30,” Mike Marten, spokesman for the California Horse Racing Board, told City News Service.
The horse’s death is the second racehorse fatality at a Southland track reported in the last two days. On Tuesday, the CHRB reported that Derby Prospect — also a 6-year-old gelding — died after a training injury at Santa Anita.
Los Alamitos saw 13 horses die from racing or training injuries in 2023.