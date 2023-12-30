Rose Parade to bring thousands to Pasadena; organizers: ‘know the rules!’

| Photo courtesy of the Tournament of Roses

With thousands of people expected to descend on Pasadena to get a glimpse of Monday’s 135th Rose Parade, event organizers and city officials urged visitors to plan ahead and know the rules for camping and parade viewing.

The Rose Parade, themed “Celebrating a World of Music,” will step off at 8 a.m. Monday for its traditional 5 1/2-mile procession along Colorado Boulevard.

As usual, camping overnight along the route will only be permitted the night before the parade, on Sunday night. People planning to camp can start claiming spaces on the sidewalk beginning at noon Sunday, but all people and property such as blankets and chairs must remain on the curb until 11 p.m. After 11 p.m., spectators can move out to the blue “Honor Line” on the street.

People planning to camp out overnight for the parade should take heed of the rules:

Small, professionally made barbecues that are elevated at least 1 foot off the ground are permitted along the route, but they must be at least 25 feet from buildings and other combustibles. A fire extinguisher also must be readily available.

People under age 18 will only be permitted on the parade route from 10 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday if they are supervised by an adult.

Parade-goers should be prepared for cold weather and dress in layers.

Tents, sofas or boxes that can be used as stools or seats are prohibited along the route.

Bonfires along the route are prohibited.

No items can be sold along the route without a city permit.

Selling spaces along the parade route is prohibited.

Horns may not be sold, given away or purchased along the route.

No public areas can be roped off.

Ladders or scaffolding that can be used for elevated viewing of the parade are prohibited.

Open containers of alcohol are prohibited on public streets and sidewalks and other public areas.

Also barred along the parade route are drones. The “No Drone Zone” ordered by the Federal Aviation Administration also extends to flights over the Rose Bowl during the football game. Anyone who violates the drone ban may be subject to arrest, prosecution, jail and/or fines.

A complete list of parade regulations is available online at www.cityofpasadena.net/city-manager/news/pasadena-fire-and-police- departments-issue-rose-parade-safety-tips-2023/.

As usual, security will be tight along the parade route, and anyone found violating the law or creating a disturbance will be removed from the area. Parade viewers are asked to report any suspicious activity and call 911 in the event of an emergency, or call 626-744-4241 for nonemergencies.

Colorado Boulevard will close to traffic at 10 p.m. Sunday and remain closed until at least 2 p.m. Monday after the parade and ensuing cleanup. Closures will be effective from Orange Grove Boulevard to Sierra Madre Boulevard and northbound on Sierra Madre to Paloma Street.

Various freeway ramps will be closed in the Pasadena area to control traffic from Sunday night until Monday afternoon. According to Caltrans, the following closures will be in effect:

westbound 210 Freeway off-ramp at Sierra Madre;

eastbound 210 off-ramp at San Gabriel Boulevard;

eastbound 134 Freeway at Orange Grove Boulevard; and

westbound 134 Freeway on-ramp at Orange Grove.

Parking in the area will be limited and often sells out early, so parade-goers were urged to take Metro or other public transportation to the event. Metro will be offering free fares on all of its bus and rail lines beginning at 9 p.m. Sunday through 2 a.m. Monday, and trains will run all night long on New Year’s Eve into New Year’s Day to accommodate parade-goers. There are four Metro A Line stations located within a half-mile of the parade route.